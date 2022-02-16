Linear Market Cap Hits $86.99 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $86.99 million and approximately $22.89 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00106352 BTC.

About Linear

Linear (LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,263,003,485 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

