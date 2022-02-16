LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the January 15th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMGHF opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

