Lion Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 731,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $206,097,000 after buying an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 541,111 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $152,550,000 after buying an additional 243,540 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $6.02 on Wednesday, hitting $294.45. The company had a trading volume of 361,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.