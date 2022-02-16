Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,585 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 153,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,209,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $148.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

