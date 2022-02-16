Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $446,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,002. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

