Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 187.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,006,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,220 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 36,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,698,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

