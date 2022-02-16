Lion Street Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 160,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF during the third quarter worth $549,000.

NASDAQ BJK traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,420. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $57.41.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.22.

