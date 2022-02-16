Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 54.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 270.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,748 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 54,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,149. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

