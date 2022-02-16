Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $721.48 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $721.48 million and $32.55 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00038228 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00105780 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

LUSD is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

