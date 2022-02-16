Litecoin Plus Trading Down 23.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $88,860.20 and approximately $10.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,636.68 or 1.00018068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00063808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00025988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00019724 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00384305 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

