Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 317.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,747. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.71.

LAD opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.03 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.69 and a 200-day moving average of $316.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

