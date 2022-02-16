Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LBTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

