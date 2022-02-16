Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Short Interest Update

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
LBTI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,167. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
About Lithium & Boron Technology
