LKQ (LKQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a one year low of $36.33 and a one year high of $60.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

