LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LMS Capital (LON:LMS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £27.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51).
LMS Capital Company Profile
See Also
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.