LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

LMS Capital (LON:LMS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LMS Capital stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £27.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 34.26. LMS Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37.97 ($0.51).

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is an investment company focused on small to medium sized companies. The Company’s investment objective is to optimize realizations from the investment portfolio and return the proceeds to shareholders. The Company’s investment portfolio consists of publicly quoted and private company investments in the United Kingdom and the United States held directly and through funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.