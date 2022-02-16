Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS LONCF remained flat at $$0.43 on Wednesday. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.49.
About Loncor Gold
