Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 43.2% in January

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS LONCF remained flat at $$0.43 on Wednesday. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.49.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

