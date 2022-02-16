London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,719 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $511,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.05. 33,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

