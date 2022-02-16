London Co. of Virginia Buys 50,834 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,309,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,834 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $286,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after purchasing an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 325,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after buying an additional 103,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 520.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,026,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after buying an additional 1,700,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 289,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,808,139. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

