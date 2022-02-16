London Co. of Virginia Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

London Co. of Virginia cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.94% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $43,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.31. The company had a trading volume of 485 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,631. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.96 and a 52 week high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

