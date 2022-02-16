London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,191 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.8% of London Co. of Virginia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.98% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $323,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $7.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.62 and its 200 day moving average is $316.83. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.88 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

