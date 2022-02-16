London Co. of Virginia Sells 124,039 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,569,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,039 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $185,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE BKI traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

