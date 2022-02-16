London Co. of Virginia Sells 60,624 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,624 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.64% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $135,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.

MLM stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,528. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.13 and its 200-day moving average is $392.12.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

