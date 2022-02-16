London Co. of Virginia Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in FedEx were worth $66,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,598 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.10. 49,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.31 and a 200-day moving average of $248.60. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.