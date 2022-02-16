Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $1.19 Billion Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 123,629 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 4.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,186,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 76,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,788,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,639,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,129.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,350. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,217.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,337.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $3,155,870. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

