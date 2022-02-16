Lone Pine Capital LLC Lowers Stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lone Pine Capital LLC decreased its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,485,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788,683 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of FIGS worth $92,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

In other news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

FIGS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.24. 6,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,957. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.69.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

