Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 1,184,668 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Lone Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,646,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184,668 shares during the quarter. Datadog accounts for 2.2% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Datadog worth $656,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 210.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,817 shares of company stock valued at $145,002,932 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.68. 72,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,109,727. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,206.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

