Lone Pine Capital LLC Sells 274,857 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,193,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 274,857 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 4.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,365,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. FBN Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock worth $19,247,228 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded down $9.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $582.14. 8,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $590.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $625.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $116.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

