Lonestar Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,625 shares during the period. Oasis Petroleum comprises 2.1% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $21,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 397,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,120 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 179,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

OAS stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.36. 532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,165. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.99. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.