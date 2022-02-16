Lonestar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors comprises about 0.8% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 111,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,742. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.91.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

