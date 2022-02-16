Long Pond Capital LP Sells 103,311 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,311 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for about 5.5% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 3.33% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $149,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

MSGS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.80. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,192. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.71 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

