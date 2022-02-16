LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.00

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 2890218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.39. The firm has a market cap of £7.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

In other news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total value of £6,802.62 ($9,205.17).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

