Lotto Trading Down 27.7% This Week (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00292156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013453 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000602 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.