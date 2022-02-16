Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,295 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

Shares of LOW opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.66 and its 200-day moving average is $226.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

