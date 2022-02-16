LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.23% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $448,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $123.42. 97,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,606,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.