LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $306,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,033. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89.

