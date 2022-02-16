LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in January

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the January 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in LSI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 503,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYTS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,409. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

