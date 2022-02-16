LuaSwap (LUA) Hits Market Cap of $6.01 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $120,640.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00105795 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,542,290 coins and its circulating supply is 142,611,716 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars.

