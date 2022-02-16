Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

