Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.15 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.
LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.
Lululemon Athletica Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.