Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 310,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,885. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

