Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,975 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 551.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XENE opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

