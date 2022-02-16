Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $46,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,353 shares of company stock worth $25,482,332. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

