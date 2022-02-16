Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

NYSE:INSW opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $829.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.23. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.