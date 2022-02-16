Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,993,635 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,993,635 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 79,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

