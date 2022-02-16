Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313,519 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 262,742 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its position in StepStone Group by 3,024.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 976,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 945,197 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

