Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 164,300 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.11% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 4,013.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 2,670,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,991 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,445,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,022 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 325.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 933,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

MIC opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

