Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) were up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.10. Approximately 1,819 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.05.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76.

About Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc is a holding company for Madison County Bank. It services include mobile banking, bill pay, quicken and quickbooks, mobile deposit, estatements and security tips. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, NE.

