Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 7.7%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.88. 41,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,441,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGNI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 644.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 135.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter worth about $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

