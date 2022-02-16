Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.83.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Shares of MEQ opened at C$133.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$125.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. Mainstreet Equity has a 52-week low of C$75.77 and a 52-week high of C$136.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported C$4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$2.45. The business had revenue of C$42.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.6799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.