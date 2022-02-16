Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,465 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group accounts for about 2.5% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $14,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,142,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,070,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,381,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,788,000 after purchasing an additional 481,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,956,000 after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 844,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,744,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 810,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of BSIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,981. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170,451 shares of company stock worth $350,343,107 over the last 90 days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

