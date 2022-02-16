Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
TUSK stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
