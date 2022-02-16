Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $72.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Arthur L. Smith purchased 25,000 shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 76,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

