Man Group plc Acquires 11,679 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Man Group plc increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.66% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $18,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 43.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.2% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 110,169.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the period.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

